Jessica Lynn announces first UK concert date will be in Sussex

Jessica Lynn is being hailed by press around the world as a rocket force and country music’s next big star. A unique face and voice in modern music, she has been seen by millions on the road and in her three full-length nationwide concert television specials.

Jessica’s powerful voice and fierce stage presence showcase the multi-faceted singer/songwriter’s instrumental talents playing piano, guitar, harmonica, and the drums.

In four years of relentless international touring, Jessica has shared stages with some of the most recognizable names in country and rock music such as Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Richard Marx, Montgomery Gentry, Lonestar, The Allman Betts Band, Phil Vassar, Jo Dee Messina, ZZ Top, and the “Queen of Country” herself, Loretta Lynn.

With one of the most exciting live shows in the business, Jessica has often drawn comparisons to country music superstar Shania Twain. Sustaining a country music tradition, Jessica is joined on stage by her family, with her dad on bass, mum on background vocals, and husband on lead guitar. Her high-energy and dynamic performances have garnered rave reviews from critics worldwide.

In addition to her success as an international performer, Jessica’s star has shined brightly not only on the musical stage, but also on the world stage, helping to illuminate many humanitarian causes. As an advocate for the arts, and as a mentor for young women and children worldwide, Jessica was invited to The United Nations this year for Women’s Entrepreneurship Day and also had the honour of singing her country’s National Anthem twice in New York’s famed Madison Square Garden as well as on national television for NASCAR.

Jessica has penned songs with many of Nashville’s top hit writers with her last two singles ‘Crazy Idea,’ and ‘Let’s Don’t’ climbing the charts. ‘Crazy Idea’ broke the Top 50 back home, and ‘Let’s Don’t’ peaked in the Top 40 on American Country Radio in 2019. She is currently in the studio recording a collection of brand-new songs which will be released throughout the next year. The new music, tinged with hints of the blues, soulful rhythms, and her deepest lyrics to date will be ushered in with the leadoff single, ‘Run To,’ coming pre-tour this Spring.

Jessica’s brand-new and third television special, “Jessica Lynn – Live at Dramatic Hall” gives viewers an up-close and intimate look at the woman behind the music like never before. In this acoustic storytelling performance, Jessica shares her life and memories, putting a twist on some of her most popular hits as well as featuring a host of new music written specifically for this special program.

With upcoming tour dates in eleven different countries, the new music, and her annual Christmas spectacular, “Jessica Lynn’s A Very Merry Country Christmas,” 2020 will be Jessica’s most exciting year to date.

Jessica will be opening up the UK leg of her extensive European & North American tour here in Sussex, when she will be appearing at The Con Club in Lewes on Wednesday 10th June. Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual concert ticket supplier.

Visit Jessica’s official website for further information – jessicalynnmusic.org

