Portslade man charged with attempted rape after woman found unconscious

Police investigating an incident in Portslade have charged a man with attempted rape.

Peraslingam Nanthvavaraman, 40, of Sheppard Way, Portslade, has been charged with attempted rape and committing an act with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

Police were called to Boundary Road at 11.15pm on Sunday 8 March to a report of a woman unconscious. The suspect was arrested by officers at the scene.

Nanthvavaraman appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 12 March. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Thursday, 9 April.