Second band cancels tour including Brighton gig due to Coronavirus

It has just been brought to our attention that Glasgow rock band Twin Atlantic have now also cancelled the remaining tour dates due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They were due to appear in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Wednesday 18th March.

The band are looking to reschedule the remaining concerts at a later date and have urged fans to hold on to their tickets. (see below).

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.