Previous Story
Second band cancels tour including Brighton gig due to Coronavirus
Posted On 13 Mar 2020 at 5:24 pm
Comment: 0
It has just been brought to our attention that Glasgow rock band Twin Atlantic have now also cancelled the remaining tour dates due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They were due to appear in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Wednesday 18th March.
The band are looking to reschedule the remaining concerts at a later date and have urged fans to hold on to their tickets. (see below).
Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.
Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.