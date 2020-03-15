Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in Brighton and Hove

A tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Brighton and Hove, Public Health England said today (Sunday 15 March).

The news came as the number of deaths nationally increased again.

Public Health England said: “As of 9am on 15 March 2020, 40,279 people have been tested in the UK, of which 38,907 were confirmed negative and 1,372 were confirmed as positive. 35 patients who tested positive for covid-19 have died.”