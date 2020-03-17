More concert and theatre venues close
Concert venues in Brighton and Hove and the wider county are shutting up shop in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
With so many shows cancelled or postponed- and so many venues closed – it is wise to check with the organisers or venues themselves for updates.
In the meantime, new additions are as follows:
The Prince Albert have posted:
The Rose Hill Tavern and Melting Vinyl promoters have announced:
The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea have announced:
Worthing Theatres & Museum have announced:
The Factory Live also in Worthing have also posted:
Eastbourne Theatres have published this:
The Hawth in Crawley have stated:
And Kid Kapichi have pulled their show at the Green Door Store:
