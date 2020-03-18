Brighton man jailed after sex attack in Pavilion Gardens

A Brighton man has been jailed for carrying out a sex attack on a stranger in Pavilion Gardens.

Andrew Ford, 23, of Bramble Way, Stanmer Heights, Hollingbury, targeted a woman who was so drunk that she could barely walk.

Jennifer Gray, prosecuting, said that he used a choke hold to drag his victim into bushes, rendering her unconscious before trying to rape her.

She played security camera footage to the court showing how quickly Ford grabbed his victim just yards from staff putting tables out in front of a bar.

The footage also showed Ford dragging his unconscious victim and tipping her over a hedge into undergrowth where he carried out the attack.

Ford, a labourer who used to work in Pryzm night club, then carried out what Judge David Rennie described as a “forensic sweep” of the area afterwards.

At Hove Crown Court, Judge Rennie said that Ford was violent and dangerous as he jailed him for 20 years with five years on extended licence.

Ford pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and attempted rape in Pavilion Gardens early on Saturday 8 June last year.

He was caught after pictures recorded by security cameras at and near the scene were published in the local media. Two former girlfriends were among those who contacted Sussex Police.

At a week-long trial last month Ford was found guilty on a separate charge of raping a woman in Brighton and a charge of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The woman who was attacked in the Pavilion Gardens was unable to travel from her home in France to read her victim personal statement to the court because of coronavirus-related restrictions so Miss Gray read it to the court.

She said: “Still now, I have a flashback – a feeling of someone behind me running. Some nights I have a bad dream. I can’t breathe during the flashback.

“That flashback was as I was running along the seafront. I kept looking behind me. It made me feel paranoid. There was nobody. Just me.

“I was angry, crying, sad … everything. I had anxiety at that moment. I just wanted to go home.

“Bad dreams happened a lot. More or less the same dream … shadows, running. I would wake up and I would feel bad when I woke … couldn’t get back to sleep.

“I had a couple of weeks of not being able to sleep. The medication I took for my sexual health just made me feel very unwell.

“The whole thing has affected me and my life, my family, friends and work. It’s made my friends very worried about me. They text me get news or to see me more.

“They worry as I don’t seem to be affected by it but they don’t known about the bad dreams. I only tell them when I’m drunk.

“Because my friends worry about me, I think maybe I should speak to someone about this as it has affected me.

“Everybody except my mother knows. She can’t know as she’ll worry about me more.

“Today my brain is empty. I try not to think about it but my solution is to drink more to forget but it doesn’t work. It brings it back.

“I know it’s stupid as it happened because I was drinking too much. But I have drunk before to try to forget.

“This has changed me. Relationships with guys have changed. I used to have fun with boys. Now I’m less open – both physically and mentally. If a guy flirts with me, I just speak to him. That’s it.

“Seeing the footage, I see that drinking is bad. I was emotionless. I was like an object that he takes, he uses and just puts in the bin. That’s how I see myself on the footage.

“Seeing what he did was crazy. He just thought about it, went to me, which is crazy, like an animal.

“He thought about it before doing it, as I had gone past him. He looked like he was so sure he was going to do it, no matter what.

“I am ok but I have changed. He changed my life. I see in the future that me and relationships have changed.

“I am running now to get stronger – some exercise – so if it’s going to happen again, I can fight.”