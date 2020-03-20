Greens push for home to school transport improvements

The Greens have responded to the publication of an independent review of chaotic changes to the home to school transport service in Brighton and Hove.

The changes caused significant problems for some of the most vulnerable children in the area.

Brighton and Hove City Council commissioned an independent review by a team of experts from the Local Government Association.

The council published the LGA report last night.

The Greens said: “The Labour council last night (Thursday 19 March) published the report they commissioned into reviewing the changes home to school transport last September.

“Along with the independent review, a councillor-led panel is also looking at what went wrong and met today (Friday 20 March) to discuss the contents.”

Green councillor Hannah Clare who chairs the council’s Home to School Transport Policy Panel said: “The publishing of the report makes it clear that many mistakes were made by the Labour council in reviewing the home to school transport service and its contents are of great concern.

“Sadly this report may only provide some comfort to the families affected who raised concerns as early as June last year about the changes that were due to start in September.

“The report confirms their fears – that the changes posed jeopardised their children’s safety, safeguarding of their children was at risk from the changes and that the arrangements put in place were not fit for purpose.

“The panel, which I chair, will now look into the report’s contents and provide recommendations going forward on how we as a council can do our best for our city’s children.”