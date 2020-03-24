Brighton councillor’s gif-based guide to beating coronavirus



A senior councillor has set out how people should be observing new coronavirus guidelines in a series of gifs.

Dan Yates was inspired by the rants of various Italian mayors pleading with their citizens to stay at home.

Instead of a video message, he compiled this guide to how to stick to the guidelines and save lives.

Ok then. To avoid bad language and in honour of the random political history of the city I will produce my rant in the form of a slide show (can’t do street theatre). … This is for all the people who are confused and for all those who are trying to excuse their behaviour…. — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

This is NOT your home… pic.twitter.com/M6AmXrxYTO — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

This also is not your home pic.twitter.com/PAHqzhV0jV — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

And nor is this (it’s gods house). It is also closed currently pic.twitter.com/h4z0zNRgSo — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

You also don’t need to go here pic.twitter.com/3Oib8v53HF — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

If you do the police may have to help … pic.twitter.com/63nlBwWV0X — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

See what happened to me … I got more gorgeous pic.twitter.com/Rs6QxouN2K — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

Now onto vital work… this is vital work pic.twitter.com/Q9uix7rUTF — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

So is this pic.twitter.com/7vg9vDimYt — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

As is this pic.twitter.com/HT3qfTyUYh — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

But this is not (usually) unless it can be done from your own home which is unlikely pic.twitter.com/Vc1OQIabyp — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

And this is wrong on so many levels. We may need to permanently ban it pic.twitter.com/rTA9GetENO — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

Which brings me to exercise. This is exercise…. pic.twitter.com/5ityZkfnCw — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

As is this pic.twitter.com/TKop8ad1uL — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

This is also exercise pic.twitter.com/OR04oKPXRs — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

The following are not exercise and may breach other rules too pic.twitter.com/VQtfZW6dey — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

This is not exercise. Eating outdoors is not physical enough ! pic.twitter.com/3bEJWxTAAU — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020

And this although potentially permitted is dubious since about 1984 pic.twitter.com/3tdlEdRayD — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) March 24, 2020