Scores of online groups spring up to help people in Brighton and Hove keep in touch



From pub quizzes to exercise groups, singing workshops to afternoon tea – scores of people have set up local groups to help keep Brighton and Hove connected while we all stay at home.

Here’s some of the innovative ways the city has found to maintain a virtual connection during the lockdown (and if you know of any others, please leave a comment with details):

Local artist and illustrator Leonie Shearing has launched a daily sketch club for kids, Sketchbook superstars where children are given a different arty challenge.

The team behind Quiz Actually which supplies pubs in Brighton and Hove with quizzes has launched a virtual quiz night on Facebook every Monday – with a daily challenge posted on YouTube

Open Strings Music is keeping its Silver Strings group for older musicians open via video conferencing. It is also doing a virtual version of its dementia-friendly music box project.

Elevenses with Lorraine – four minutes of fun and exercise with local entertainer Lorraine Bowen.

The Brighton-based Museum of Ordinary People is encouraging people to document their everyday experiences on Twitter with the hashtag #thesetimes

Virtually Funny has launched a Saturday night open mic comedy night via Twitch and Facebook

Mediaval musicans The Telling are holding weekly singing workshops on a Friday via Zoom- no microphone or webcam required