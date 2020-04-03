Brighton Pride cancelled

Brighton Pride has cancelled this year’s parade and street party in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that Brighton and Hove Pride have taken the difficult decision to postpone our landmark 30th anniversary celebrations that were due to take place on Saturday 1 August and Sunday 2 August until 2021.

“We are shocked and devastated by the unprecedented turn of events over the past weeks – especially the catastrophic health and economic impacts this pandemic is having on members of our community.

“The decision to postpone has not been taken lightly and with many events still planning to go ahead in July and August we were hoping to wait until closer to the time to avoid disappointing our volunteers, community groups and the public.

“But after carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving covid-19 pandemic and evaluating the ongoing risks and uncertainty, as well as the additional pressure any large event puts on the emergency services, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone this year’s Pride Fabuloso anniversary celebration.

“As the UK’s biggest Pride Festival that attracts visitors from across the UK and globe, and with the potential of travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines to remain in place for an unknown length of time, we cannot in good faith risk the health and safety of our communities, volunteers and participants and proceed with an event that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city.

“We are currently in contact with artists who were due to perform this year with regard to rescheduling the dates for next year and will update further as soon as possible.

“Existing tickets holders do not need to do anything – their tickets will be honoured and rolled over to the rescheduled event.

“These are exceptional times and many local charities and community organisations rely on Pride for fundraising to get them through the year.

“We are appealing to ticket holders to donate their ticket to support Pride going forward and its essential community fundraising.

“As a thank you, they will have priority purchasing options in next year’s pre-release ticket sale.

“More details at Brighton-Pride.org

“We are devastated to have had to make this decision and as a small team we’d like to thank customers for their patience as we work through the ongoing challenges at this time.

“We know, when the time is right, it will be even more important for people to come back together and celebrate our communities and city.”