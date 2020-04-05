Young man seriously hurt after stabbing in Whitehawk



A young man has been seriously injured during a stabbing in Whitehawk this afternoon.

Police were called to attend an incident in Whitehawk Road, just south of the junction with Findon Road, about 2.30pm on Sunday 5 April.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

A man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

A section of the road is currently closed and local residents can expect to see a significant police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding, and anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting operation Heathland.

You can also report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.