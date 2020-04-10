A blooming marvellous Easter donation

A shop in Hove has donated flowers worth almost £5,000 to cheer up people in local care homes and others who are self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis,.

The recipients will include some of the most vulnerable members of the community who have been told to stay indoors for their own safety.

The gift from Homebase is being shared out by volunteers from the Bevy pub, in Moulsecoomb, the Friday Friends group – a “meals on wheels” service – and the Trust for Developing Communities.

Councillor Kate Knight, who led the collection and distribution of the flowers today, said that they would bring a bit of colour to people’s lives.

Homebase handed over a variety of blooming hanging baskets, flowers, shrubs, houseplants and vegetable seeds.

Councillor Knight, the deputy chair of the Children, Young People and Skills Committee on Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “Thank you so much to Homebase for their fantastic donation.

“The vivid colours will definitely help bring a little cheer to people who in the main can’t get out to take their daily exercise and miss out on seeing the blossoms and bluebells in our parks and open spaces.

“Thank you too to the small number of volunteers who maintained social distancing measures by keeping at least two metres apart during the loading of their vans and cars.”

Homebase is currently closed because of the lockdown restrictions although customers can place orders online.