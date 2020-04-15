Driver warned over non-essential travel after being spotted by police helicopter

A driver whose suspicious driving led to a police helicopter search was warned about non-essential travel last night.

NPAS Redhill’s crew spotted the car being driven in Portland Road, Hove at about 10.40pm last night.

Residents spotted what they believed were infra-red searchlights being used around a wide area of Hove, Portslade and Brighton.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.40pm on Tuesday (14 April) police were alerted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to a vehicle being driven suspiciously in Portland Road, Hove.

“Officers stopped the vehicle in the vicinity of School Road, conducted road side tests and the man was given words of advice for non-essential travel.

“No arrests were made.”