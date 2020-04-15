Falmer Road reopens after woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Woodingdean this morning (Wednesday 15 April).

The accident happened in Falmer Road, Woodingdean, near the Downs Hotel crossroads, shortly after 11am.

The road was closed for four hours while the woman was treated at the scene, as investigators attended and during the clean up.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses or information about the crash.

The force said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle collision in Falmer Road, Brighton, at 11.17am on Wednesday (15 April).

“The driver was taken by ambulance staff to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

“The road was reopened at 3.37pm.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to report online quoting Operation Kettering.”