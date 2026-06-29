ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK (OMD) + ANDREW CUSHIN – BRIGHTON CENTRE 28.6.26

Synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have finally brought their Brighton concert tally into double figures! Tonight they are headlining the Brighton Centre 17,068 days after their first appearance in town, where they were supporting Gary Numan on tour at Brighton Dome on 5th October 1979. Numan had discovered Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark when they were opening for Joy Division and he asked them to join him on his ‘Touring Principle’ tour. Thus both acts had suddenly made the leap from small clubs to playing huge arenas.

I was present at that Brighton Dome concert and their lineup that night comprised Andy McCluskey (vocals, bass guitar), Paul Humphreys (keyboards, vocals), and “Winston”. One of my recollections from that set was that some dinosaur in the audience upstairs bellowing out “We want live music”. This was an attack on the trio and in particular, “Winston”, but thankfully he really didn’t give a f*ck as he was actually a TEAC 4-track tape-recorder which was at the time owned by Paul Collister, who was to become the band’s manager. “Winston” was named after the antihero of George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

The other Brighton concert dates were 16th November 1981 (Brighton Dome), 23rd April 1983 (Brighton Centre), 1st October 1984 (Brighton Dome), 17th July 1991 (Brighton Dome), 22nd June 2007 (Brighton Dome), 29th October (Brighton Dome), 16th November 2021 (Brighton Centre), and 26th March 2024 (Brighton Dome).

Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys first met at primary school in Meols on the Wirral in the early 1960s, and in the mid-1970s, as teenagers, they were involved with various local groups, including Equinox, Pegasus, Hitlerz Underpantz, the Id, and Dalek I Love You. It was their combined VCL XI project that arguably first signalled their joint love of Kraftwerk that signified their musical direction. The band name being adapted from a diagram on the back cover of Kraftwerk’s fifth studio album ‘Radio-Activity’ (1975), which read “VCL 11”.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s debut live performance was in October 1978 at Eric’s Club in Liverpool, a year before the Numan tour. McCluskey and Humphreys suddenly found themselves on the cusp of the electronic new wave movement in British pop music, and so they released a one-off single, ‘Electricity’, with famed independent label Factory Records. It became a seminal release within the burgeoning synth-pop movement, and led to the band receiving a seven-album recording contract with Dindisc, worth over £250,000.

Many hit singles and hit albums followed and Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (now shortened to OMD) were riding the crest of the wave. Paul Humphreys decided to bail out in 1989 and Andy McCluskey kept the name going until 1996. Thankfully the duo reconvened in 2006 and they have been on the case ever since. As of 2019 the group’s overall record sales stood in excess of 40 million, with sales of 15 million albums and 25 million singles. Amazingly, they still have not to date had a UK No.1 hit single or album, although their last studio record ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ made it to No.2, thus beating 1981’s ‘Architecture & Morality’ and 1991’s ‘Sugar Tax’ which both peaked at No.3. Although their 1988 ‘The Best Of OMD’ compilation did also make it to No.2. Their highest peaking singles were 1981’s ‘Souvenir’, and 1991’s ‘Sailing On The Seven Seas’, which both peaked at No.3.

Tonight OMD are playing a very special concert with 100% of the profits going to My University Hospitals Sussex. The almost sold out event is being hosted by JOY. Concerts in association with X-Ray. We are in OMD’s company for 91 minutes, from 9:01pm until 10:32pm, during which time we are rewarded with no less than 21 tunes. There’s a giant video screen to the rear of the stage, and the format is a sleek three podium setup, with central drums being flanked by two banks of keys. The lighting is good, but not over the top, and the acoustics are miles better than they were back in the days when OMD first performed here. OMD’s live music sets are always full of energy and loaded with their hits interspersed with a few surprises and tonight’s concert date follows along those same lines, and for many present it will be another unforgettable night to remember.

The house lights go out and the mixed aged crowd are primed. The backing screen lights up and plays their brief sub two minute experimental ‘Atomic Ranch’ from 2013’s brilliant ‘English Electric’ album. This seriously was an album out of nowhere which for yours truly (and many other fans that I know) signalled a massive return to form, and as good as anything from their first few albums. Therefore, it’s rather annoying that this is the only cut from ‘English Electric’. I could have seriously done from hearing the likes of ‘Metroland’, ‘Helen Of Troy’ and ‘Dresden’, but I guess as this tour is labelled their ‘Summer Of Hits’ tour, then they were bound to select many chart-busters instead. I’m sure it’s quite a conundrum prior to each tour, when choosing which tunes to play from their (thus far) 14 studio albums. I just wish that Paul and Andy would let me personally select their setlist – wot no ‘Red Frame/White Light’, ‘Bunker Soldiers’, ‘The More I See You’, ‘The New Stone Age’, ‘Sealand’, ‘Genetic Engineering’, ‘Neon Lights’, ‘Sister Marie Says’, ‘Night Café’, and ‘Kissing the Machine’ – but I expect many here tonight are thinking along similar lines! I note that they have dropped a half dozen of the eight cuts from their last ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ album (from 2023), which they performed when I last caught OMD at their debut Eastbourne gig, which took place at the Winter Garden on 27th March 2024.

The quartet now enter the stage at 9:03pm all clad in black, these being Andy McCluskey out front on vocals, Fender Jazz bass guitar, keyboards (1978–1996; 2006–present), Paul Humphreys stage left, (our right) on keyboards and vocals (1978–1989; 2006–present), Martin Cooper stage right, (our left) on keyboards and saxophone (1980–1989; 2006–present) and centre rear Stuart Kershaw on drums (1993; 2015–present). They launch into ‘Isotype’ the lead single from 2017’s ‘The Punishment Of Luxury’ album. It’s a fabulous choice from a fabulous album. There’s already many fans hand-clapping away. After this Andy states “It’s good to be back!” and then straps on his cordless bass guitar, which will allow him just as much free movement as if he wasn’t playing it. I must flag up here that throughout this evening’s gig, Andy’s energy levels are exceeding those of their early concerts, which is very admirable for a 67 year old, and for those who are wondering, Paul is 66.

The timeless ‘Messages’ single from 1980 is the next number and if I was really forced to pick just one of the many great OMD tunes as being their very best, then the 10” version of this would be it. The audience are loving this and the band are literally feeding off of this and on its conclusion Andy says “Yesssssssss” as a seal of approval. The energy levels in the room continue from both sides with the arrival of 1984’s ‘Tesla Girls’ pop anthem from ‘Junk Culture’ album, which is the first of a trio of cuts from the Top 10 album. There’s more handclapping on hand here. After this, Andy enquires “OK so far, get your jumping shoes on” and they play ‘History Of Modern (Part 1)’ from 2010’s ‘History Of Modern’ album, and there was much bouncing by the punters to be had, despite the apocalyptic backing video, but then again OMD did write ‘Enola Gay’ along a similar theme.

After this, Andy then reaches over the front of the high stage and hoists a red mini dress into the air. This isn’t the first clothing adventure of the evening either! Have we got any Tom Jones fans in then? Andy and Paul swap places, thus Paul is now out front on lead vocals and Andy (as he tells us) is playing live keys at the rear, which he jokingly infers that other acts of a similar ilk might not do. He mockingly refers to a Basildon band, which is universally greeted with a house full of “booos” from the crowd. Andy then says about folk not being able to take a joke. But all is well with the world, I’m sure he wasn’t really putting DM down. OMD play ‘(Forever) Live And Die’ the lead single from 1986’s ‘The Pacific Age’ album, which is the only tune culled from the record. The remaining two singles from the disc didn’t dent the Top 40…..according to Depeche Mode….Touché!

‘If You Leave’, which appeared as the opening tune on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack of 1986’s ‘Pretty In Pink’ movie (and was specifically written for the film the year before) was up next. Although I’ve been an OMD fan for 47 years now, this song is far from the best on that record. It comes up against The Psychedelic Furs’ ‘Pretty in Pink’, Echo & the Bunnymen’s ‘Bring On the Dancing Horses’, New Order’s ‘Shellshock’ and The Smiths’ ‘Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want’. Tonight, however, it’s given an enjoyable outing, with Martin on saxophone and Andy holding those long notes. Andy says it’s “For all those girls that wanted to be Molly Ringwald” and immediately goes on to say “And all the guys that wanted to be Molly Ringwald”, realizing he was in Brighton.

A trio of hit singles from 1981’s UK No.3 charting iconic ‘Architecture & Morality’ album are up next. These being ‘Souvenir’ with Paul on lead vocals, the hand-clapping friendly ‘Joan Of Arc’ with its impressive drumming, and ‘Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans)’, which is always a highlight due to the inclusion of Andy’s dad dancing routine, which is touched on by the man himself, as he references his eldest daughter who is in attendance tonight having ventured down from London. The rapid flashing white lights worked massively well on ‘Maid Of Orleans’ and is the best received song in the set to date. “Amazzzzing!” states Andy after the crowd’s approval of the song.

‘The Rock Drill’, with its robotic style vocals, from the deluxe edition of 2023’s ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ album plays out via the video on the screen, which allows time for the roadies to bring in two sets of minis keys and one set of electronic drumpads which are placed in a straight line near the front edge of the stage. This reminds me of the stage setup of Kraftwerk, who played this very venue less than a month ago. It also reminds me of when Ultravox did the same many years ago when they played ‘The Voice’ live; as well as the Creep Show supergroup composed of John Grant, Stephen Mallinder, Phil Winter and Ben “Benge” Edwards, who all stand in a line as well. OMD remained with ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ and performed ‘Veruschka’ which was the third of no less than six singles culled from the record. I had actually forgotten exactly how fantastic this track is, and it’s a set highlight for me. It has the electronic music emotion of the likes of Soft Cell and, I for one, hope that this remains in their set for many years to come.

The OMD quartet revert back to their original workstations and the mid 1980’s are addressed next with three of the next four tunes coming from that period. The first of these being the plinky keyed poppy ‘Talking Loud And Clear’ from 1984’s ‘Junk Culture’ album, which witnessed a sea of side-to-side raised arm-waving from the crowd situated in the standing area as well as those in the trio of balconies. After which Andy states “Are we ready to go up tempo and dance” and the sound of summer arrives with the performance of ‘So In Love’ the lead single from 1985’s ‘Crush’ album. This featured Martin back on saxophone and my mate absolutely loved this song, but I would have preferred the second single from the LP, namely ‘Secret’. After the foot-tapping ‘Dreaming’, a 1988 single from ‘The Best Of OMD’ compilation album, Andy enquires “I’m not tired, are you?” “Noooo” came the reply from the thousands of punters, to which Andy retorted “Correct answer!” and they hit the mid-80’s again with ‘Locomotion’ from 1984’s ‘Junk Culture’ album. Andy light-heartedly milked the hearty applause given for this one.

Andy then says “Don’t worry about me, I do this for a living, I’m not tired….Stuart” and drummer Stuart sets the ball rolling for ‘Sailing On The Seven Seas’ from 1991’s ‘Sugar Tax’ album. Many in the crowd are clearly merrily singing along to this track, which certainly doesn’t get missed by Andy, who says on its completion “You sound amazzzzing! You wanna do backing vocals on our next album that we are recording in LA?”. “Ooooh hello”, I think to myself, another new OMD album to look forward to and purchase. I pray it’s as good as the last three!

OMD then signed off the main part of the set with the only single culled from 1980’s ‘Organisation’ album, this being their ‘Enola Gay’ earworm. Interesting fact: Much of OMD’s second album (‘Organisation’) was recorded at Ridge Farm in Rusper, on the Sussex-Surrey border, with assistance from producer Mike Howlett. This record concludes with ‘Stanlow’, which if ‘Messages’ didn’t exist, would have been my favourite ever OMD track. I spied more mobile phones out for ‘Enola Gay’ than anything up until this point. Tonight’s version is an extended version and includes band-member introductions. The quartet take their leave….we holler………

….They return, and play ‘Walking On The Milky Way’ from the 1996 ‘Universal’ album, which sees Andy’s vocals take it to another level. On occasions, when artists start getting long in the tooth, their voices aren’t what they used to be, but Andy clearly is a long way from getting that memo, as I swear his are getting more powerful, and he’s still got his moves to boot. The penultimate offering is ‘Pandora’s Box’ from 1991’s ‘Sugar Tax’, and they sign off where it all started, with ‘Electricity’, which was the first song that Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys wrote together at the age of around 16, this being, as Andy confirms tonight “in 1976”, which pre-dates Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark by two years. The tune apparently addresses society’s wasteful usage of energy resources, and was inspired by Kraftwerk’s ‘Radioactivity’, which Andy has previously said is “a faster, punkier version of ‘Radioactivity’ with a chorus”. Suffice to say that this 50 year old penned track goes down a storm, and with a “Thank you all for coming to see us. You have been fantastic, there’s been a great vibe. We will see you soon, thank you. Goodnight!”, from Andy, that was our lot. It has been a fabulous performance and the crowd really played their part here, despite it being a Sunday night, and none of us being aged 16 any more! Tonight, in parts, exceeded expectations, and no doubt a great talking point in the offices of Sussex tomorrow!

OMD:

Andy McCluskey – vocals, bass guitar, keyboards, guitar

Paul Humphreys – keyboards, vocals

Martin Cooper – keyboards, saxophone

Stuart Kershaw – drums

OMD setlist:

Into tape: ‘Atomic Ranch’ (from 2013 ‘English Electric’ album)

‘Isotype’ (from 2017 ‘The Punishment Of Luxury’ album)

‘Messages’ (from 1980 ‘Messages’ single)

‘Tesla Girls’ (from 1984 ‘Junk Culture’ album)

‘History Of Modern (Part 1)’ (from 2010 ‘History Of Modern’ album)

‘(Forever) Live And Die’ (from 1986 ‘The Pacific Age’ album)

‘If You Leave’ (from 1986 ‘Pretty In Pink (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ album)

‘Souvenir’ (from 1981 ‘Architecture & Morality’ album)

‘Joan Of Arc’ (from 1981 ‘Architecture & Morality’ album)

‘Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans)’ (from 1981 ‘Architecture & Morality’ album)

‘The Rock Drill’ (on tape) (from 2023 ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ deluxe edition album)

‘Veruschka’ (from 2023 ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ album)

‘Talking Loud And Clear’ (from 1984 ‘Junk Culture’ album)

‘So In Love’ (from 1985 ‘Crush’ album)

‘Dreaming’ (a 1988 single from ‘The Best Of OMD’ compilation album)

‘Locomotion’ (from 1984 ‘Junk Culture’ album)

‘Sailing On The Seven Seas’ (from 1991 ‘Sugar Tax’ album)

‘Enola Gay’ (from 1980 ‘Organisation’ album)

(encore)

‘Walking On The Milky Way’ (from 1996 ‘Universal’ album)

‘Pandora’s Box’ (from 1991 ‘Sugar Tax’ album)

‘Electricity’ (from 1980 ‘Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’ album)

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The special guest support act tonight is Indie singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin who hails from Newcastle Upon Tyne. Over the past six years Andrew has released 16 singles, one 4-track EP and two long players: ‘Waiting For The Rain’ (2023) and ‘Love Is For Everyone’ (2025). It seems as though this 25 year old moves in the right circles as he has been heralded as a major new talent by two icons of British music, namely Noel Gallagher and Pete Doherty.

Noel Gallagher has not only championed the young Geordie, but he also produced and played guitar on his track ‘Where’s My Family Gone’ from his 2021 self-titled EP. Pete Doherty is similarly enamoured by Andrew’s flair for creating big anthems from songs which explore hefty social issues; first signing Andrew to his Strap Originals label and then taking him on tour with The Libertines.

Raised in the Newcastle suburb of Heaton, Andrew Cushin first made waves with his self-released debut single ‘It’s Gonna Get Better’ in 2020. Since then, Andrew released his debut album ‘Waiting For The Rain’ in 2023, which spent three weeks at No.1 on the Official Independent Album Breakers Chart, as well as peaking at No.69 on the Official Album Charts. He then signed to LAB records subsequently releasing his ‘Love Is For Everyone’ album last year which gatecrashed the Official Top 40 at No.35.

Hitting the road, he has toured arenas across Europe and North America as special guest to Louis Tomlinson; played big outdoor shows with Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Blossoms, Lathums and The Reytons; and completed an extensively packed UK and Ireland headline tour in 2023/24 and 2025 including a Hometown Newcastle City Hall show in October 2025.

This evening Andrew is taking care of lead vocals as well as electric and acoustic guitars, and is joined by a quartet of unnamed chums who are on second guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards with backing vocals. We are in their company for 46 minutes, from 7:45pm to 8:26pm, which seems a generous amount of time in order for Andrew to get his point across.

With OMD being a synthpop act and many similar tunes of the same ilk being played over the Brighton Centre’s soundsystem prior to Andrew’s arrival, the last of which being Can’s classic ‘I Want More’, I’m sure that when the handful of musicians, all dressed in black, began performing their indie rockin’ opener that many in the currently half full crowd were a tad perplexed. But one must not forget that McCluskey and Humphreys have often previously thought outside of the box regarding their support artists. Arguably none more so than the Cocteau Twins, who performed an 11 track set in front of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark fans as openers at this very same venue back on 23rd April 1983 as part of the ‘Dazzle Ships’ tour. I was there and loved the Cocteau Twins, but a majority present just didn’t get it.

One rockin’ number down and Andrew raises his hand and taps his forehead by way of a thank you and the quintet bounce into another similar sounding tune, after which we get a “Thank you very much”. It’s fair to say that there’s an American stadium rock vibe going on here, and so you might expect Andrew to be supporting Bruce Springsteen and not OMD. For the third unnamed offering, there’s a guitar intro and then a click of the drumsticks and a slower heavier chugging beat was unleashed. Clearly they are fully accomplished at what they do, including screeching guitars and solid drumming. We receive a “Thanks a lot” as Andrew switches from electric to acoustic guitar. The following track highlights a different side to Andrew’s material and suddenly we are in Ed Sheeran meets Embrace territory, which wasn’t expected. ZZ Top would have been a more educated guess.

Andrew finally addresses the crowd: “Brighton, how we doing, everybody doing alright?”. He goes on to inform us that the next tune was the first song that he wrote when he was 16 years old and that was the start of his musical journey. (The same age as OMD). The song in question is his 2020 ‘Waiting For The Rain’ single, which also turned up as the title track of his first album in 2023. For this song, the unnamed quartet vacate the stage and Andrew sings his heart out as he strums away. This is easily the best received number thus far. From “rain” he moves into “sun” with a performance of ‘Catch The Sun’ from last year’s album. This sees the band back in action. After this Andrew quips “I love Brighton, but get some f*cking sand on the beach”. He obviously forgot that Heaton doesn’t have a beach!

He next introduces his latest single, ‘Goodbye’ which is another rocker, as is the following track. After this he namechecks Noel Gallagher prior to playing their ninth song, and for the tenth and final tune, we are invited to join in with our “la la’s”. Many do and some even add handclaps. It’s fair to state that you could tell that many punters seriously liked him, whereas others, including my two colleagues, both individually concurred that this was a mismatch. So in conclusion…. Was Andrew charismatic? “Yes”. Was Andrew and his band good at what they do? “Yes”. Did he bring anything new to the party that I hadn’t heard many times before? “No”. For me personally, although I could see the talent, he offered nothing new and I felt the set dragged on a bit.

Those that enjoyed Andrew’s performance will be able to catch him live for his biggest 12-date UK headline tour at the end of the year. This will see him, and no doubt his band, calling in at Hartlepool, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, London, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh. The Brighton gig will be taking place at the Concorde 2 on Tuesday 1st December – Tickets for this JOY. promoted gig can be purchased HERE and HERE. Tickets for all concert dates can be located HERE.

Andrew Cushin:

Andrew Cushin – vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar

Unknown – guitar

Unknown – bass

Unknown – keys, backing vocals

Unknown – drums

Andrew Cushin setlist included:

‘Waiting For The Rain’ (from 2023 ‘Waiting For The Rain’ album)

‘Catch The Sun’ (from 2025 ‘Love Is For Everyone’ album)

‘Goodbye’ (a 2026 single)

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