The Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra rounds off its 2026-27 season with a concert that promises to blur the boundaries between classical music and rock, as internationally acclaimed violinist Nigel Kennedy returns to the Brighton Dome.

Taking place on Sunday 25 April, Revolution: Nigel Kennedy, Beethoven and Jimi Hendrix sees the world’s bestselling classical violinist perform one of the greatest works in the repertoire alongside music inspired by one of rock’s most influential guitarists.

Virtuoso Kennedy will perform Beethoven’s celebrated Violin Concerto before turning to his own arrangements of music by Jimi Hendrix – a composer whose work he has championed for decades. The concert reflects Kennedy’s long-standing belief that great music transcends genres, bringing together the lyricism of Beethoven with the improvisatory energy and innovation of Hendrix.

One of the most recognisable figures in classical music, Kennedy shot to international fame in the late 1980s and remains renowned for challenging expectations. Mentored by legendary violinists Yehudi Menuhin and Isaac Stern, he has collaborated with artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, The Who, Robert Plant, Jeff Beck and Ian Dury, while collecting BRIT and ECHO awards alongside multiple Grammy nominations.

The Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted by its music director, Joanna MacGregor, whose adventurous programming has become a hallmark of the orchestra’s recent seasons.

Speaking about his lifelong approach to music, Kennedy said: “I’m always improving and I want to get better and never hit a plateau. I find it an amazing adventure.”

Founded in 1925, the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra has been at the heart of the city’s musical life for more than a century. Now under the artistic leadership of Joanna MacGregor CBE, the orchestra continues to attract leading professional musicians from across the UK while presenting ambitious programmes that combine established masterpieces with contemporary and cross-genre works.

The concert is one night only at 7.30pm on Sunday 25 April 2027 in the Concert Hall at the Brighton Dome.

Audience members looking to explore the programme in greater depth can also attend Joanna MacGregor’s pre-concert Listening Club at Brighton Unitarian Church on Thursday 22 April.

Details

Revolution: Nigel Kennedy, Beethoven and Jimi Hendrix takes place at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Sunday 25 April 2027 at 7.30pm

Dates: Sunday 25 April 2027 at 7.30pm

Venue: Concert Hall, Brighton Dome, Church Street, Brighton, BN1 1UE.

Tickets: Tickets range from £15 to £41, with £10 tickets available for under-30s, £1 child tickets with adult bookings, and 50 per cent concessions for people on low incomes.

Accessible: Details here

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