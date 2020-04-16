Third time lucky for police dog who found burglary suspect hiding on roof



A police dog located a burglary suspect hiding on a garage roof on only his third shift.

PD Balto, a newly recruited German Shepherd General Purpose Dog, was called in to assist following a report of a break-in at Yummies Pizza in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, about 2am on Thursday 9 April.

Three men were witnessed running away from the scene – one was detained after hiding in nearby bushes, and a second was detained after two-year-old Balto tracked him to a nearby garage roof.

A delivery bag containing a safe was found discarded nearby, and this was seized for forensic examination.

Two suspects – a 28-year-old man from Hastings and a 21-year-old man from Bexhill – were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 178 of 09/04.