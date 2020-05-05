brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Face tattooed thug wanted by police

Posted On 05 May 2020 at 4:56 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Ryan Breach


A face tattooed thug who was previously banned from Brighton is wanted by police.

Ryan Breach, 30, was banned from Brighton and Hove in September last year after being convicted of smashing up a Mini and being in possession of a knuckle duster.

He was also banned from being in the company of his friend Tobias Denyer – who was himself banned from the city centre and from being with Breach for two years the following month.

Tobias Denyer aka Toby Denyer


He was released from prison on licence on 24 April part of the way through a 10-month sentence for battery and assault.

The Probation Service now require his return to prison for failing to comply with the terms of his licence.

Breach is white, 5ft 10in and of medium build, with light brown hair.

Anyone who sees him or know where he is, should not approach him but contact the police via 999 or 101, quoting serial 50 of 25/04.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

