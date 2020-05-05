brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Police offer reward in search for wanted Brighton woman

Posted On 05 May 2020 at 1:57 am
Police have offered a £500 reward as they search for wanted Brighton woman Toni Deerans.

Sussex Police said: “Police continue their search for 37-year-old Toni Deerans, who is wanted in connection with numerous offences.

“Deerans is wanted for a series of burglaries in the Brighton area and a robbery against an elderly victim in Southease. All six offences occurred between August and December 2019.

“She is further wanted for failing to appear in court – charged with burglary – on Friday 20 March.

“It is thought that Deerans may have travelled to the Manchester area and officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows anything about her recent movements.

“A £500 reward is offered for information that leads to her arrest and prosecution.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Taylor said: “Deerans is the prime suspect for numerous burglaries we’re investigating in the Brighton area and we want to trace her as soon as possible.

“We are offering £500 for information that leads to her arrest and prosecution, which we hope will incentivise anyone withholding crucial knowledge of her whereabouts to come forwards.

“If you know where Deerans is, or know anything about her movements over the past few weeks, please get in touch and speak to us about it. Be reassured that any information you provide will be treated in confidence.”

Sussex Police added: “You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 239 of 28/01.

“You can also report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

