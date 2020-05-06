Police commissioner’s harasser ordered not to stalk her lawyer



A conspiracy theorist who harassed Sussex police crime commissioner Katy Bourne has now been ordered not to stalk her lawyer.

Matt Taylor, 48, regularly posts wild accusations about Sussex Police and other public figures on his blog and YouTube channel.

He dubbed himself the Shadow Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and made unfounded claims about Ms Bourne being involved in child abuse, which led to a civil injunction being passed preventing him from contacting or writing about her.

On 21 April, Brighton Magistrates Court passed a stalking protection order, preventing him from contacting a woman solicitor who carried out work for Ms Bourne and requiring him to remove any posts about her from the internet.

The order forbids Taylor, of Bolney Road in Moulsecoomb, of going to her home and work address, both Sussex and Surrey headquarters and Katy Bourne’s office without an appointment.

It also says he shouldn’t post any video, comment, opinion or other material referring directly to the lawyer or encourage or permit anyone else to do so.

It warns him that failing to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could land him a prison sentence.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “He was arrested on 22 March on suspicion of stalking causing another to be placed in fear of violence, and after being interviewed was released on police bail until 22 June while enquiries continue and for a report to be submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.”