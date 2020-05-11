Missing Hove boy found safe
A missing teenage boy from Hove has been found safe, Sussex Police said.
The force made the announcement hours after publishing an appeal for help finding 14-year-old Lewis Gordon.
In a tweet, Brighton and Hove police said: “Teenager Lewis Gordon, reported missing from Hove, has been found safe.
“The 14-year-old returned home on Saturday evening (9 May).
“Thanks for caring and sharing.”
Lewis had been missing since Thursday afternoon and was reported safe shortly after the public appeal was made.
