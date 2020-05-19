Coronavirus lockdown prompts Hove seafront protest

A group of protesters marched along Hove seafront yesterday to protest about the continued coronavirus lockdown.

A woman with a megaphone spoke about our rights being restored and questioned whether people were scared to live their lives.

But the messages carried by the three dozen protesters also mentioned 5G – the latest generation of mobile phone technology.

Some have even tried to link the introduction of 5G infrastructure with the spread of the coronavirus – a theory dismissed by many mainstream scientists.

Other objects of protest included vaccines and the “deep state”.

Last week flyers circulated on social media inviting people to join “mass gatherings” at noon on Saturday on Brighton beach and Bevendean Downs as well as in other parts of the country.

There were no obvious signs of a demo in Brighton although about 30 people are reported to have gathered in Hyde Park, in London.

Sussex Police said: “A small protest took place along Hove seafront on Monday 18 May, monitored by police to ensure that it passed off without any issues.

“The policing role is to maintain law and order and protect public safety.

“We cannot enforce social distancing by law but encourage people to do so.”