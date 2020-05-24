Brighton left off horseracing fixture list

Brighton Racecourse has been left off a provisional horseracing fixture list.

The document, published by the Irish Field, gives details of fixtures from Monday 1 June to Monday 31 August.

The British Horseracing Authority is preparing for a resumption of racing behind closed doors in the hope that the coronavirus lockdown continues to be eased.

Although Brighton Racecourse has not been allocated any meetings, several dates remain with fixtures to be confirmed.

The Racing Post said that storm damage at Brighton was to blame.

Brighton would normally already have raced several times this season.

The course usually has its festival, including the Brighton Challenge Cup and a valuable sprint race, in August each year.