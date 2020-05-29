Brighton teenager missing for three days

A Brighton teenager has been missing for three days, Sussex Police said today (Friday 29 May).

The force said: “Police are searching for missing teenager Zak Craven.

“Zak, 15, has been missing from his home address in Brighton since Tuesday (26 May).

“He is described as white, 5ft 5in, of slim build and white short black hair.

“He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, white and black shirt, navy jeans and black trainers.

“Anyone who sees Zak, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 13 of 27/05.”