Hove Dogs all set to return with a live TV fixture next week.

Greyhound racing is set to return to Brighton & Hove Stadium in Nevill Road Hove, next week.

Fixtures will be behind closed doors with strict social distancing procedures in place.

However, the Hove track will feature live on digital channel Racing Post Greyhound TV on Saturday evenings and will also race on Sunday afternoons

Hove celebrates it’s 92nd year in 2020 and is still going strong.