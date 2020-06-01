Supercar seized on Brighton seafront

A bright green Lamborghini was seized in Brighton after officers spotted it speeding near pedestrians on the seafront.

The supercar was spotted by firearms officers on Saturday and seized under powers which allow police to take cars which have previously been caught being driven irresponsibly off the roads.

This picture was tweeted yesterday evening by Sussex Roads Police, who said: “Our firearms colleagues seized this in #Brighton yesterday after spotting it drifting and speeding on the seafront, in the vicinity of many pedestrians.

“Owning an expensive car doesn’t give you the right to drive it any way you want to.”

In answer to someone who asked why they were allowed to seize the car, they said: “Section 59 of the Police Reform Act gives us power to seize vehicles being driven in such a manner if caught more than once in a 12 month period (i.e. after they’ve already been warned).