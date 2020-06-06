Hove man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Brighton

A man from Hove has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Brighton early on Thursday (4 June).

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a violent assault in Brighton have charged a man with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

“Connor McHugh, 24, of Brunswick Place, Hove, was arrested on Friday (5 June) following the stabbing of a local man in his twenties in the early hours of Thursday (4 June).

“It is believed the victim was attacked in Royal Pavilion Gardens before making his way to East Street around 2.27am, where he was discovered with serious injuries.

“He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“McHugh, who has been remanded in custody, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (6 June).

“A 34-year-old man from Brighton who was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail for further inquiries until (Friday) 3 July.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist with our inquiries.

“We’d also like to extend our gratitude to the local community for their patience and understanding while we were carrying out our enquires into this complex investigation.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with any information is urged to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Martello.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online.”