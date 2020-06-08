Portslade man remanded by court on charges of assault and witness intimidation

A Portslade man has been ordered to stay in prison while he awaits trial on charges of assault, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

Leon Chart, 40, of New Barn Close, Portslade, was the subject of a “wanted” appeal by Sussex Police last week.

The force said that Chart was wanted over claims that he was coercive and controlling towards a woman in her thirties, from Portslade.

He arrested on Thursday (4 June), Sussex Police said, and he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (6 June).

Chart was charged with breaching a domestic violence protection notice which was issued last month and which ordered him not to contact or molest Katie Palmer, of Crest Way, Portslade.

He was also charged with two counts of assault, causing actual bodily harm (ABH), two counts of criminal damage and witness intimidation.

He was alleged to have inflicted cuts and bruises to his victim’s face and damaged her phone and clothes in an incident at her home.

Chart was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 3 July.