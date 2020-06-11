Man seriously injured in fight



A busy Brighton street has been closed and a man arrested after another man was seriously injured this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men in Oxford Street at about 3pm this afternoon. A 29-year-old man later presented himself at hospital with a serious injury.

The road has been cordoned off at both ends and a police CCTV van is parked halfway down while officers stand by the police tape.

Buses are being diverted while the road is closed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are responding to reports of an altercation involving a group of males in Oxford Street, Brighton at around 3pm on Thursday (11 June).

“A 29-year-old man has self-presented at hospital with a serious injury and a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“Enquiries are ongoing and no further details are currently available.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened can report online or call 101 quoting serial 730 of 11/06.”