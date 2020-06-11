Pier teams up with DJs for free NHS fundraiser

The Brighton Palace Pier has teamed up with four DJs to hold a free four-hour live-streamed fundraising music event and to thank NHS staff.

While the pier is hosting the event, the seafront landmark will not be open to the public.

And the feed will feature a “donate” button to raise money for the NHS Charities Together’s Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Palace Pier operations manager Remy Haudecoeur said that the venue had teamed up with the music promoter SuperCharged for the event.

The live stream is planned to run from 6pm to 10pm this evening (Thursday 11 June).

Mr Haudecoeur said that it would “acknowledge and support NHS staff, volunteers and volunteers impacted by covid-19 across the country”.

He said: “The money raised is funding grants to help NHS charities support NHS staff, volunteers and patients in ways above and beyond what NHS funding can ordinarily provide.”

The music is expected to include a range from disco to house to techno, with DJ Pedro Sedso, Chris Spencer, Maklipz and Oli P gracing the decks.

Mr Haudecoeur said: “This event presents a perfect opportunity for us to raise funds for the NHS while entertaining music fans in the beautiful environment of our 121-year-old pier against a backdrop of the famous Brighton coastline at sunset.

“We are really hoping that people will give generously on the night in appreciation of the amazing work done by NHS frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis.”

Luke Ralph, of SuperCharged, said: “We are delighted to be staging our ‘Charged’ event on our local world-famous pier.

“We can promise everyone an amazing plethora of eclectic sounds featuring the very best in upcoming Brighton DJ talent.”

