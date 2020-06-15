‘United We Stream’ launches in Brighton

Brighton joins the global streaming community with ‘United We Stream’ launching in the city this week. A movement that started in Berlin during lockdown that has spread to over 65 cities around the world, United We Stream Brighton will showcase the music, culture and free-thinking rainbow infused spirit to viewers at home, whilst raising money for the city’s night-time economy, cultural organisations and charities.

The idea is for locals as well as people around the world to enjoy and experience Brighton’s music, art and culture through the website and social platforms. United We Stream Brighton is free, but with donations welcome, and all proceeds will go to support bars, clubs, pubs, venues, restaurants, performers, freelancers and cultural organisations across Brighton & Hove as well as contributing to the fight against homelessness and the vital work undertaken by the Grassroots charity.

United We Stream Brighton will feature some of Brighton’s most-loved venues including; British Airways i360, The Tempest, Big Beach Cafe, Enter Art Gallery (formerly Art Republic), The Brighton Centre and many more, streaming live music and performances every weekend uniting the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Initiated by Berlin-Brighton, The Brighton Music Conference, and Global Publicity, United we Stream Brighton joins Manchester to fly the flag for the UK music industry showcasing our talent to the world and reminding us of all the venues that are closed and we are missing during this time. A recent article by the UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre, estimated that half of all music venues and 70% of theatres across the UK face permanent closure. Therefore donating and joining the movement to support our music, art and culture in Brighton is essential.

Launching on Thursday 18th June, homegrown label SKINT will take over the streams with 4 exciting artists playing at various venues along Brighton Seafront. Rising star Kideko kicks things off at Norman Cook’s Big Beach Cafe, label boss and founder, Midfield General from the Revenge rooftop, Dense & Pika performing in the British Airways i360 pod, with the finale being chart-topping duo Waze & Odyssey from the Brighton Centre terrace.

On Friday punk band Three Button Hand Me Down will perform at the Enter Art Gallery (formally Art Republic) followed by uplifting disco vibes from English Disco Lovers Sam Moffet at The Better Half Finger Lickin’ record’s finest Krafty Kuts DJing in the Brighton Centre with Just Her wrapping things up with some deep, melodic, grooves at the Big Beach Cafe.

On Saturday long-standing Brighton based club night Berlin will present 4 hours of the finest underground electronic music vibes with Monica, Lola, Sami Kubu and club founder Markus Saarlander.

Keeping things chilled on Sunday, Primal Scream’s Martin Duffy reminds us how we miss our favourite pubs with a DJ set from his local The Better Half, followed by some uplifting house beats from Seamus Haji with his signature Big Love sounds from popular seafront venue The Tempest.

Program Schedule:

Thursday 18th June:

6pm: SKINT presents Kideko – Big Beach Cafe

7pm: SKINT presents Damian Midfield General – Revenge Rooftop

8pm: SKINT presents Dense & Pika – i360

9pm: SKINT presents Waze & Odyssey – The Brighton Centre

Friday 19th June:

6pm: Three Button Hand Me Down – Enter Art Gallery

7pm: Sam Moffett – EDL – The Better Half

8pm: Finger Lickin’ presents Krafty Kuts – The Brighton Centre

9pm: Just Her – Big Beach Cafe

Saturday 20th June:

6pm: Berlin-Brighton – Monica – Zahara

7pm: Berlin-Brighton – Sami Kubu – Zahara

8pm: Berlin-Brighton – Markus Saarlander- Zahara

9pm: Berlin-Brighton – Lola – Zahara

Sunday 21st Jun:

6pm: Martin Duffy DJ set (Primal Scream) – The Better Half

7pm: Seamus Haji (Big Love) – The Tempest

