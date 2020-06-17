Driver dies after early morning crash



The driver of a car which hit a lamppost in Whitehawk this morning has died.

The 21-year-old man from Sidcup was confirmed dead at the scene after the crash in Wilson Avenue at about 6am this morning.

One o his three passengers, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now asking any witnesses to come forward.

The road is closed while enquiries are underway and the Coroners Officer has been notified.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the car prior to the collision is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Hawkswood.