Brighton street fight victim hunted by police

A man who suffered a serious and unpleasant injury in a street fight in Brighton is being hunted by police.

Jack Davies was treated in hospital for his injuries but discharged himself before police could interview him fully about the fight in Oxford Street eight days ago.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 19 June): “Police are searching for Jack Davies, 26, from Seaford, following an incident in Brighton.

“Davies was involved in an altercation in Oxford Street on Thursday (11 June) where he sustained a serious injury for which he was taken to hospital.

“Davies left hospital before his treatment was complete.

“Police issued an appeal to locate him to ensure his welfare.

“Davies has since made contact with friends and family and information suggests he is thankfully well following the injury.

“Davies is now wanted as he is suspected of assaulting another party during the altercation and possessing an offensive weapon.

“When interviewed by officers following the altercation Davies also gave false details about his identity.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Taylor said: “Davies was the victim of an unpleasant assault and our initial priority was to ensure his welfare.

“Fortunately, information suggests that he is physically well.

“We are keen to locate him so he can be assessed by a health professional to confirm this and also so we can speak to him about these offences and the altercation in Oxford Street.

“Davies has links to Brighton, Seaford and Chailey and we would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in contact straight away.

“Anyone who sees Davies or who has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 730 of 11/06.”