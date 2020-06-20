Previous Story
Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Arsenal 0
Albion are lucky to still be level with the Gunners in this first game back since the enforced coronavirus break.
Bukayo Saka came closest to scoring as he rattled the bar, as the visitors looked far sharper than Albion
Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno was sadly stretchered off after he fell awkwardly in a challenge with Seagulls striker Neal Maupay.
Soon after play re-started Aaron Mooy tested replacement keeper Emilliano Martinez who got down well to save
Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pieree Emerick Aubameyang have caused Maty Ryan to have to be alert.