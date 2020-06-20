Mystery blue pills give several people a trip … to Brighton A&E

Several people have been admitted to A&E (accident and emergency) in Brighton after taking mystery blue pills, Sussex Police said today (Saturday 20 June).

Now the force has issued a warning about the dangerous pills which may not give those who take them the experience that they were hoping for.

The force said: “Police are urging people to be aware of potentially dangerous blue pills after several people have been taken ill in Brighton.

“Officers were made aware of a number of people being admitted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital overnight on Friday (19 June) and in the early hours of Saturday (20 June) showing similar symptoms.”

Inspector Lawrence McAndrew said: “We are aware of blue pills circulating in the Brighton area and we have reason to believe these dangerous tablets may be linked to a number of patients being admitted to hospital.

“We would like to remind everyone of the dangers of taking unknown pills and to strongly advise anyone to safely dispose of any of these tablets they may have.

“If anyone has any information regarding these incidents or tablets, please contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 161 of 20/06.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”