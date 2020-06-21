Missing Portslade woman found safe and well

A missing woman from Portslade has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 21 June).

The force issued a public appeal for help tracing her yesterday morning after she was reported missing.

Sussex Police said: “Ruth Byfield, 25, who had been missing from home in Portslade since Saturday morning (20 June), has been found safe and well.”

Officers had been concerned for her welfare, having described her as vulnerable.