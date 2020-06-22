Man suffers head injury in brawl in Brighton

A man suffered a head injury in a brawl in Brighton late last night (Sunday 21 June).

Police are looking for four suspects who were reported to have headed off along Grand Parade after the fight.

Today they issued a public appeal for witnesses and information.

Sussex Police said today: “Police investigating an assault in Brighton are appealing for witnesses to come forwards.

“Officers were called to the bus stop area at Old Steine around 10.45pm on Sunday 21 June to reports of a fight involving a group of six men.

“A 35-year-old man suffered a head injury and was treated by ambulance crew at the scene.

“The four suspects are believed to have made off towards Grand Parade following the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information that may assist with inquiries is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1384 of 21/06.”