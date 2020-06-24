Brighton virologist warns of potential coronavirus risk in petting cats and dogs

Pet owners should be cautious making contact with their cats or dogs to safeguard against the coronavirus being transmitted, a Brighton virologist has warned.

Dr Sarah Pitt, biomedical scientist at the University of Brighton, was responding to an article by University College London experts, published i the Lancet Microbe, which said there was “increasing evidence” that some animals can pass Covid-19 on to humans.

Dr Pitt said the virus could live on pets’ fur, which could be a reason to keep cats indoors.

She told the Daily Telegraph: “We know that this virus can be transmitted via human to human, and also via human to animal.

“What is not certain is that the virus can go from animal to humans, or from one cat to another cat. That’s not to say it doesn’t happen, but nobody knows for sure.

“We can definitely say that pets can carry the virus around, and the pet might get sick itself, but whether cats or dogs are going to be a source of virus to other people is not known.

“If you’re feeling a bit miserable and sorry for yourself with COVID-19 symptoms, cuddling your dog probably isn’t the best option for either of you. You might infect the dog, or virus might get on outside of dogs fur.”

The World Organisation for Animal Health advises hand washing “before and after being around animals, their food, or supplies, as well as avoiding kissing, licking or sharing food.”

But Dr Pitt added: “I don’t think people should be scared; they should be proceeding with caution, as with everything else.

“The dog is part of your household, so treat the dog or the cat the way you would the rest of your household ‘bubble’.

“You wouldn’t want to infect your child, but you also don’t want to infect your cat.”