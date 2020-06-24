Three day heatwave could end in thunderstorms, Met warns

Thunderstorms could break out tomorrow afternoon following three sweltering days, the Met Office has warned.

It has issued a yellow severe weather warning starting at 4pm tomorrow and running until 9am on Friday, saying that although the likelihood is low, any impact would be great.

However, Brighton is not included in another warning on Friday, which covers most of the rest of England and Scotland.

For tomorrow afternoon, the Met says: “Thunderstorms may develop across parts of western UK late on Thursday afternoon and into the evening. A larger area of thunderstorms is then expected to move northeastwards overnight into Friday.

“Many places will miss the worst of the storms but where they do occur torrential downpours could bring 30-40 mm rain in less than two hours.

“Lightning and hail are also likely to be additional hazards.”