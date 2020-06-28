Suspected thief arrested after Hove car break ins

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating a number of thefts from parked cars in Hove, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 28 June).

The force said: “Police investigating a series of thefts in Hove have arrested a man.

“Since 10 June, officers have received five reports of items being taken from unoccupied parked motor vehicles in the Tongdean Lane and Hill Brow area.

“Items such as wallets, money and bank cards have been reported stolen.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and remains in custody for questioning.”

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Day said: “Sussex Police takes vehicle crime seriously and understands how concerning it must be for the local community when a series of incidents are reported in close succession.

“We would ask for anyone who has seen anything suspicious over the past few weeks or who has information regarding these incidents to come forward and speak to us.

“We would also like to remind members of the public to be extra vigilant and ensure they don’t leave valuables in their cars overnight and to double check vehicles are properly locked.

“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 47200101736.”