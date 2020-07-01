brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of crashing BMW into parked cars

Posted On 01 Jul 2020 at 2:45 pm
A 13-year-old boy from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of crashing a stolen silver BMW into a line of parked cars.

The boy was held on suspicion of dangerous driving, having an offensive weapon and failing to stop for the police.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of being involved in taking the car and causing damage.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 1 July): “Two boys were arrested after a collision in Brighton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (30 June).

The Spearhead

“At around 2.50am, officers saw a silver BMW being driven poorly in Bear Road and signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it did not.

“Officers lost sight of the vehicle but it was found again a short while later in The Avenue, where it had collided with a number of parked cars.

“The driver of the car had decamped and left the scene.

“Police inquiries identified two suspects, who were both arrested.

“A 14-year-old boy from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage under £5,000.

“A 13-year-old boy from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage under £5,000, using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop when directed by police and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Both were released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.”

