Previous Story
Premier League Match Day 35 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Posted On 11 Jul 2020 at 7:15 pm
Comment: 0
Albion take on former Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex this evening as Graham Potter opts for more defensive looking line -up. Bernardo and Martin Montoya are both recalled to the starting line up as Tariq Lamptey and Dan Burn drop to the bench. A win for the Seagulls would almost certainly see them preserve their Premier League status, with just two relegation places left after Norwich were demoted earlier today