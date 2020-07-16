Brighton & Hove Albion make a great point at Southampton

Southampton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion are virtually assured Premier League football again next season after a hard fought point at St Mary’s against Southampton.

A unlikely sequence of results, that includes both Bournemouth and Aston Villa overturning a 10 goal deficit and winning both their remaining games with Albion needing to lose both theirs, would see the potential see the Seagulls relgated.

Neal Maupay gave Albion the lead after 17 minutes, good build up play from both Solly March and a great assist from Glenn Murray allowed Maupay to slot the ball past Alex Macarthy.

March was getting a lot of the ball, and Albion were pressing the home team. With Oriol Romeu booked early Albion players such ad Leandro Trossard could be far more expressive.

Maupay got into the box and went down under challenge from Pierre Emile Hojbjerg , but ref Andre Mariner waved penalty claim away and VAR concurred.

Danny Ings did manage to get the ball in Albion’s net via a deflection from Tariq Lamptey but luckily for Albion assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis flagged for offside.

Albion were up against in the second half. Danny Ings hit a glorious curling shot against the post, Che Adams hit the rebound towards goal but Lewis Dunk cleared his shot after superbly.

It was now Albion who were pressed back Adam Webster with a great clearing header to deny Hojbjerg another chance

It was Ings who pulled Southampton level, Lamptey wasn’t able to reach a through ball from James Ward- Prowse and Ings scampered clear and hit a low shot past Maty Ryan.

Jannick Vestergaard hit a screamer which Ryan tipped onto the bar magnificently

Yeves Bissouma on the for the hard working Davy Propper had a glorious chance to put Albion back in front as Trossard’s cross deflected into his path off Romeu but the Albion midfielder fire wide from 12 yards.

Right at the end Pascal Gross misplaced a pass and Hojbjerg had an effort from distance but Ryan saved well again.

Albion take on Newcastle United at the Amex on Monday 20 a point will guarantee safety once and for all.