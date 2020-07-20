brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Safe as houses – Brighton & Hove Albion maintain Premier League status

Posted On 20 Jul 2020 at 8:00 pm
Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 0

Albion confirmed their fourth Premier League season in a dull but ultimately vital draw at the Amex.

Although both team fashioned chances it was a game devoid of any of the real thrills and spills that the Premier League so often gives us.

Neal Maupay found himself clear after Matt Ritchie dwelt then lost his footing, with Maupay forcing a save from Martin Dubravka.

The Spearhead

Albion managed to pick up two first yellow cards. One for Yves Bissouma and one for Pascal Gross.

Newcastle’s on loan England full back Danny Rose was the Newcastle player most in the wars. The Tottenham man yelped when clattered by Gross and the again impressive Tariq Lamptey.

Dwight Gayle headed Jonjo Shelvey’s corner just over the bar with a deft glance.

The longer the second half went on the less likely either team looked like scoring.

Albion fans are no doubt looking forward to Sunday’s gloat fest. When we can sit on our sofa’s and watch either Watford, Bournemouth or Aston Villa sweat it out to see who follows Norwich through the trap door.

Just before the end Andy Carroll had a chance to pull Albion in to that agony as his free header in the six-yard box trickled wide.

So Albion’s tenure in the top tier will last at least as long as their last stay with no glamorous Cup Final to steal their attention away this time. There is nothing more glamorous in world football than the Premier League.

Although saying that, it’s Burnley away next Sunday for the Seagulls.

 

