Burglar steals laptop and Royal Mail jacket from Hove delivery office

A burglar broke into the Royal Mail delivery office in Hove and stole a laptop computer and a jacket.

Sussex Police published a photo of the burglary suspect today (Friday 24 July) as they appealed for the public to help them identify the man.

The force said: “Police are looking to identify this man in relation to a burglary in Hove.

“Officers are investigating after the Royal Mail delivery office in Denmark Villas was broken into in the early hours of Monday (20 July).

“A laptop and an official Royal Mail jacket were taken from the premises, among other items.

“Police are keen to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he could help with their inquiries.

“Anyone who knows him, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 147 of 20/07.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”