Half time with Hodges -Burnley 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Resplendent in new all blue shirts, as the Seagulls ditch the stripes for the first time since 1987 – Albion are level with Burnley at 1-1
The Seagulls went ahead with a super strike from Yves Bissouma, from outside the penalty area – ruining Burnley keeper Nick Pope’s hope of the golden glove.
Alexis Mac Allister had a great chance to double Albion’s lead, but fired straight at Pope.
Neal Maupay then hit the bar from a Tariq Lamptey cross, as then Aaron Connolly put the rebound wide with an impressive overhead kick.
Burnely levelled just before half time – former Albion loanee Chris Wood, who played for the Seagulls at Withdean, got clear of Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn, to place his shot past Maty Ryan for 1-1.
No controversy on the pitch – but plenty on social media and all about those 1983 style Albion shirts.