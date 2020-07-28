brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Posted On 28 Jul 2020 at 9:16 pm
A primary school pupil has tested positive for the coronavirus, it was confirmed today (Tuesday 28 July).

Brighton and Hove’s director of Public Health, Alistair Hill, said: “Mile Oak Primary School informed us recently that one of their pupils has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The school has worked closely with Public Health England to inform parents and pass on PHE’s advice on minimising the risk of catching and transmitting the disease.

“Parents whose children were in close contact with the pupil affected have been contacted separately with appropriate advice from Public Health England.”

He told a “virtual” meeting the Brighton and Hove City Council Health and Wellbeing Board this afternoon that infection rates remained low in Brighton and Hove.

There have been 17 new cases in the past week and 805 in total, well below the national average.

The school, in Graham Avenue, Portslade, said in a letter to parents: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of covid-19 within the school.

“We have telephoned all parents whose children were in direct contact with the confirmed case.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that, for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.”

“If your child develops symptoms of covid-19, they should remain at home for at least seven days from the date when their symptoms appeared.

“Anyone with symptoms will be eligible for testing and this can be arranged via the NHS website or by calling 119.

“All other household members who remain well must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

“The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

“Household members should not go to work, school or public areas and exercise should be taken within the home.

“Household members staying at home for 14 days will greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community.

“If you are able, move any vulnerable individuals (such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions) out of your home to stay with friends or family for the duration of the home isolation period.”

