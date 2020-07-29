And they’re off … Brighton Marathon’s rescheduled events to be cancelled because of coronavirus

Brighton Marathon is expected to cancel its rescheduled weekend of events in September because of continuing concerns and uncertainty about the coronavirus.

Rumours have been swirling around social media with runners calling for clarity as they aim to tailor their training programmes.

They also want to work out whether they need to cancel hotel bookings.

The marathon usually takes place in April but was cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown and rescheduled for Sunday 20 September as part of a weekend of related events.

But the countdown clocks on a number of charity fundraising and events pages have been taken down today.

And runners have taken to Facebook and other social media platforms to ask for timely information.

Calls and messages to Brighton Marathon organisers today have gone unanswered.

The official website still includes the September weekend as well as a link to the 2021 weekend of events, including the marathon itself on Sunday 18 April next year.