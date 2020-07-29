Brighton & Hove Albion sign Dutch international defender

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Dutch international defender Joel Veltman from Ajax.

It’s another foray into the Eredivisie for the Seagulls.

The 28-year-old Dutch international, who can play in central defence or as a right-back, has joined the club on a three-year contract.

Another central defender may signal the departure of Shane Duffy or potentially Ben White – the latter is due to return to the club, after his season long loan at Leeds United.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “We’re delighted to welcome Joel to the club. He has terrific experience from his time with Ajax including the Champions League and, of course, with the Dutch national team.

“He’s an excellent defender who can play at right-back and at centre half, but he’s also comfortable in possession.

“He is really looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Premier League and we’re delighted he is now a Brighton player and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Veltman made his Ajax debut in 2012 and has been with the club for 19 years, having come through the club’s Academy system.

He has made more than 200 appearances for the Dutch giants, scoring ten goals. He has won four Eredivisie titles and played regularly in the Champions League.

He has won 22 caps for his country, the most recent in November when he helped Netherlands qualify for Euro 2021 with a goalless draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast.