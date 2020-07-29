Man charged with assault in Brighton after police issue appeal for help

A man has been charged with attacking a woman after an incident in a Kemp Town at the weekend.

Benjamin Samuels, 39, also known as Amir James, denied attacking Karen Askew, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH), when he appeared before Brighton magistrates.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help after receiving a report about the incident.

The force said today (Wednesday 29 July): “A man has been arrested and charged after police responded to concerns for a woman in a car in Chesham Street, Brighton, on Saturday afternoon (25 July).

“Using ‘automatic number plate recognition’ technology, officers were able to trace the vehicle to a car park at Brighton Marina, where the woman – the only occupant of the car – was found safe.

“A man was arrested in connection with the incident the following day (Sunday 26 July).

“Benjamin Samuels, 39, of Paulet Road, Lambeth, London, was arrested and charged with assault.

“He was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 July and the case was sent for trial at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 24 August.

“The defendant was released on conditional bail until that date.”